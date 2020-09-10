Lee Erwin joins St Mirren on two-year contract

Lee Erwin has signed a two-year deal with St Mirren.

The 26-year-old striker joins the Buddies after leaving fellow Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

Speaking about his move, subject to international clearance, Erwin told stmirren.com: “I’m over the moon to get everything official and I’m glad I’m now a St Mirren player.

“The manager (Jim Goodwin) sold me on it. I spoke to him and he gave me confidence that this was the right place for me.

“I’ll be hard working day-in, day-out and hopefully I can chip in with some goals.

“I’ve done the full pre-season and it’s up to the gaffer now where he sees me on Saturday.”

Manager Goodwin said: “Lee’s a player I have always liked and is a great age for us and a good old-fashioned number nine.

“I know he’s been playing on the right-side for Ross County recently but we see him as a centre-forward.

“He will provide great competition for Jon Obika but we’d also like to see the two of them play together as they’d be a real handful for teams.”

Earlier on Thursday, County confirmed they had terminated Erwin’s contract as he wanted to be located closer to the central belt for family reasons.

Erwin began his career at Motherwell before a move to Leeds in 2015.

He had loan spells at Bury and Oldham before returning north in 2017 to play with Kilmarnock.

Erwin moved to Iranian club Tractor Sazi the following year but his time there was short-lived before he returned to Scotland to sign for Ross County.