Leeds fan group want meeting with Crowe

The Yorkshire side have had a turbulent season off the pitch after president Massimo Cellino was disqualified by the Football League earlier this year and subsequently resigned his post following months of wrangling over a tax case in his native Italy.

Cellino cast further doubt on his own future by stating he will not resume his role in April when his disqualification ends, as was first planned, so that he can continue to fight to clear his name.

Actor Crowe, who is co-owner of NRL champions the South Sydney Rabbitohs, recently hinted at an interest in acquiring control at Elland Road when he responded to a message on Twitter asking him to buy Leeds by posting: "Anybody else think this is a good idea?"

Crowe, a Leeds supporter, subsequently liaised with fan group Leeds Fans LLP on the social media site telling the group to watch a six-part show titled "South Side Story", a documentary about his involvement with the Rabbitohs.

The group have now released a statement explaining their desire to meet with Crowe, which read: "We had coverage in nearly every single national newspaper last week as well as most of the local Yorkshire media…but importantly got our messages across about the importance of fan ownership and the work we are doing.

"We've contacted the South Sydney Rabbitohs to try and track down the six-part show that Russell mentioned in his tweets, and will add these to the site once we get them.

"Russell is back in the UK next month and we will try to get a face-to-face [meeting] to see if we can get something more concrete from him."