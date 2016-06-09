Leicester inspire Crouch's coaching ambition

Peter Crouch is considering a career in coaching after sampling life on the touchline and he said his teams would play like Leicester City.

The 35-year-old striker remains a Stoke City player, but the experience of sitting his UEFA B coaching exams at the Welsh FA's course in Newport has opened his eyes to the possibility of a coaching role when he hangs up his boots.

The former England international, capped 42 times for his country, had planned to work in the media, but told the Stoke Sentinel that his experience in Newport had broadened his horizons.

"I've done different bits and pieces in the media but this is my first taste of coaching so I didn't know how to take it," said Crouch. "I've really enjoyed it though and it's opened my eyes to a few things.

"I wasn't certain whether I wanted to do coaching but this has certainly made me rethink things. I've really enjoyed coaching the kids here and you never know."

Crouch has played under Graham Taylor, Rafael Benitez, Mark Hughes and Harry Redknapp over the course of his career, but he said Leicester's brand of fast, counter-attacking football would be the inspiration for any team he managed.

"My team would get the ball forward early but they wouldn't be a long ball team," he said. "I'd like them to build up from the back but my inspiration this year has been Leicester.

"They have been incredible to watch and I've loved the way that they get the ball forward early and get shots on target.

"Football seems to be all about possession these days and how nice it is passing through the middle but Leicester have just broken the mould. The game is all about scoring goals for me."