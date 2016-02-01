Leicester loan out Lawrence

Cardiff City have signed attacker Tom Lawrence on loan from Premier League leaders Leicester City until the end of the campaign.

The Wales international, 22, spent two spells on loan at Blackburn Rovers - also of the Championship - during the first half of the season and scored twice in 21 league games.

Leicester believe the temporary switches are proving hugely beneficial for Lawrence, who they signed from Manchester United in September 2014.

"Lawrence's development at Leicester has been strongly aided by the loan system," read their statement confirming the move.

Lawrence, capped twice by his country, also had a brief spell with Rotherham United and played in three Premier League games for Leicester last season.

On a busy transfer deadline day, Cardiff have also signed Kenneth Zohore in a loan deal from Belgian team KV Kortrijk, subject to international clearance.