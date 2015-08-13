Leicester will not sack Vardy - Ranieri

Jamie Vardy's job at Leicester City is not under threat, despite claims the striker racially insulted another man in a casino.

A video obtained by The Sun on Sunday allegedly shows the 28-year-old repeatedly abusing a fellow punter in the early hours of July 26.

England international Vardy has subsequently apologised for what he called "a regrettable error in judgement".

It is the latest race row to engulf the club after three players were sacked for their conduct on a close-season tour in Thailand, but the same fate will not befall Vardy, manager Claudio Ranieri confirmed.

When asked on Thursday if Vardy would be fired, Ranieri said: "No. It is not my matter, but he won't be.

"The situation is everything is okay, Jamie apologised to everyone, it was a mistake.

"The relationship is okay. We go on and forward. The club has said it is okay.

"Jamie has apologised and for me it is okay. Jamie does something on the pitch and then I speak with him."