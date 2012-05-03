Lennon handed touchline suspension

Lennon ran on to the pitch to remonstrate with referee Euan Norris after last month's 2-1 loss, which ended Celtic's hopes of winning the cup as well as the league title.

Lennon was upset by Craig Beattie's injury-time penalty.

"The Judicial Panel found Mr Lennon in breach and imposed a six-match suspension; three matches to be served with immediate effect and three matches suspended until the end of next season," the Scottish Football Association said in a statement.

The outspoken Lennon, who has said he will apologise to Norris, has just served a two-match ban for another instance of criticising a referee.