Every Premier League transfer of the window so far

Premier League business is significantly reduced this summer, if rumours are to be believed.
But while English clubs have got a lot less money to throw around, post-coronavirus, there are still transfers to be made. Here's the run-down of every one of the summer so far...
Arsenal
🆕 New club. New colours. New beginnings.👋 Welcome to The Arsenal, @WillianBorges88! 🔴
In
Willian (Chelsea), free transfer
Out
Trae Coyle (Gillingham), loan
Tobi Omole, released
Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart), loan
Zech Medley (Gillingham), loan
Zak Swanson (MVV Maastricht), loan
Aston Villa
Out
Ross McCormack, released
Callum O’Hare, released
Jack Birch, released
Anton Hooper, released
Colin Odutayo, released
Dimitri Sea, released
Jamie Searle, released
Kelsey Mooney (Scunthorpe United), free transfer
James Chester (Stoke City), free transfer
Matija Sarkic (Wolves), free transfer
Brighton & Hove Albion
🤭 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙇𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙖 🤭#BHAFC 🔵⚪️
In
Joel Veltman (Ajax), £900,000
Zak Emmerson (Oldham Athletic), undisclosed
Jensen Weir (Wigan Athletic), undisclosed
Adam Lallana (Liverpool), free transfer
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge), undisclosed
Out
Leon Balogun (WiganAtletic), loan
Archie Davies (Crawley Town), free transfer
Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham), free transfer
George Cox (Fortuna Sittard), undisclosed
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham), undisclosed
Burnley
Out
Adam Phillips (Morecambe), loan
Joe Hart, released
Jeff Hendrick, released
Adam Legzdins, released
Aaron Lennon, released
Oliver Younger, released
Scott Wilson, released
Joel Senior, released
Chelsea
Blues fans, @TimoWerner has a message for you!
In
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), undisclosed
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), £36million
Out
Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), £50million
Josh Grant, released
Marcel Lavinier, released
Richard Nartey, released
Willian (Arsenal), free transfer
Pedro (AS Roma), free transfer
Crystal Palace
In
Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion), free transfer
Out
Kian Flanagan, released
Dion-Curtis Henry, released
Daniel Tupper, released
Jason Lokilo (Doncaster Rovers), free transfer
Everton
🔵 | Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football.Thank you for everything, Leighton. 💙
In
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille), free transfer
Out
Morgan Feeney, released
Alexander Denny, released
Matthew Foulds, released
Luke Garbutt, released
Oumar Niasse, released
Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice) undisclosed
Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax), free transfer
Cucu Martina, released
Leighton Baines, retired
Kieran Dowell (Norwich City), undisclosed
Fulham
In
Out
Magnus Norman (Carlisle United), free transfer
Cody Drameh (Leeds United), undisclosed
Leeds United
📰 #LUFC are delighted to announce Helder Costa has now officially joined the club on a permanent basis
In
Illan Meslier (Lorient), undisclosed
Cody Drameh (Fulham), undisclosed
Charlie Allen (Linfield), undisclosed
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic), undisclosed
Jack Harrison (Manchester City), loan
Cody Drameh (Fulham), undisclosed
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), £16million
Out
Ryan Edmondson (Aberdeen), loan
Leicester City
Out
Calvin Bassey (Rangers), free transfer
Viktor Johansson, released
Ryan Loft, released
Connor Tee, released
George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers), free transfer
Bartosz Kapustka (Legia Warsaw), free transfer
Liverpool
Welcome to Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas! 🔴✍️
In
Kostas Tsimikas (Olympiacos), £11.7m
Out
Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), £10.9million
Adam Lallana, released
Daniel Atherton, released
Pedro Chirivella, released
Nathaniel Clyne, released
Shamal George, released
Jack Walls, released
Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood), loan
Manchester City
In
Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), £41million
Ferran Torres (Valencia), £21million
Pablo Moreno (Juventus), undisclosed
Yan Couto (Coritiba), £5.5million
Out
Ernest Agyiri, released
Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), undisclosed
Luke Bolton (Dundee United), loan
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday), undisclosed
Jack Harrison (Leeds United), loan
David Silva (Real Sociedad), free transfer
Manchester United
An update on Alexis Sanchez...#MUFC
In
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua), loan
Out
Alexis Sanchez (Internazionale), undisclosed
Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen), loan
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham Athletic), free transfer
Dion McGee, released
Angel Gomes, released
Ethan Hamilton (Peterborough), free transfer
Michael O’Hara, released
Largie Ramazani, released
George Tanner, released
Aliou Traore (Caen), loan
Newcastle United
In
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell), free transfer
Out
Tom Allan (Accrington Stanley), loan
Luke Charman, released
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest), free transfer
Robert Elliott, released
Liam Gibson, released, released
Nathan Harker (Released)
Jake Turner (Morecambe), loan
Freddie Woodman (Swansea City), loan
Sheffield United
✍️ Chris Wilder has moved quickly to bolster United's goalkeeping ranks for next season with the addition of Wes Foderingham on a three-year contract.The 29-year-old signs at Bramall Lane having left Glasgow Rangers at the end of May.
In
Wes Foderingham (Rangers), free transfer
Out
Mark Duffy, released
Keenan Ferguson, released
Oliver Greaves, released
Jake Young, released
Callum Gribbin (Barrow), free transfer
Southampton
In
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid), £10.9m
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur), undisclosed
Out
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur), undisclosed
Alexander Cull, released
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic), loan
Maya Yoshida, released
Tottenham Hotspur
✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg from Southampton!#HøjbjergIsHere ⚪️ #COYS
In
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton), undisclosed
Joe Hart (Burnley), free transfer
Out
Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), free transfer
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), undisclosed
Tariq Hinds, released
Troy Parrott (Millwall), loan
Timothy Eyoma (Lincoln City), loan
Michel Vorm, released
Oliver Skipp (Norwich City), loan
Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers), undisclosed
West Bromwich Albion
In
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon), £9m
Out
Finn Azaz (Cheltenham Town), loan
Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town), loan
West Ham United
"I want to do the maximum for my team with the maximum intensity. It is my style." 🗣 @tomassoucek28💯 every time he pulls on the shirtSoucek discusses signing a permanent contract with the club ⬇️
In
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague), undisclosed
Out
Jeremy Ngakia (Watford), free
Albian Ajeti (Celtic) £4.5m
Sead Haksabanovic (IFK Norrkoping), undisclosed
Carlos Sanchez, released
Pablo Zabaleta, released
Stephen Hendrie (Morecambe), free
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
Luke Matheson (Rochdale) £1million
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa), free transfer
Out
Elliot Watt (Bradford), undisclosed
Jordan Graham (Gillingham), free transfer
Connor Johnson, released
Callum Thompson, released
Helder Costa (Leeds United), £16million
Tsun Dai (Shenzhen), undisclosed
Ryan Giles (Coventry City), loan
