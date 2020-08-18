Every Premier League transfer of the window so far

Premier League business is significantly reduced this summer, if rumours are to be believed.

But while English clubs have got a lot less money to throw around, post-coronavirus, there are still transfers to be made. Here's the run-down of every one of the summer so far...

Arsenal

🆕 New club. New colours. New beginnings.👋 Welcome to The Arsenal, @WillianBorges88! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/B7Tl01BXLeAugust 14, 2020

In

Willian (Chelsea), free transfer

Out

Trae Coyle (Gillingham), loan

Tobi Omole, released

Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart), loan

Zech Medley (Gillingham), loan

Zak Swanson (MVV Maastricht), loan

Aston Villa

Out

Ross McCormack, released

Callum O’Hare, released

Jack Birch, released

Anton Hooper, released

Colin Odutayo, released

Dimitri Sea, released

Jamie Searle, released

Kelsey Mooney (Scunthorpe United), free transfer

James Chester (Stoke City), free transfer

Matija Sarkic (Wolves), free transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion

🤭 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙇𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙖 🤭#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8Zdvw1sQSeJuly 27, 2020

In

Joel Veltman (Ajax), £900,000

Zak Emmerson (Oldham Athletic), undisclosed

Jensen Weir (Wigan Athletic), undisclosed

Adam Lallana (Liverpool), free transfer

Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge), undisclosed

Out

Leon Balogun (WiganAtletic), loan

Archie Davies (Crawley Town), free transfer

Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham), free transfer

George Cox (Fortuna Sittard), undisclosed

Anthony Knockaert (Fulham), undisclosed

Burnley

Out

Adam Phillips (Morecambe), loan

Joe Hart, released

Jeff Hendrick, released

Adam Legzdins, released

Aaron Lennon, released

Oliver Younger, released

Scott Wilson, released

Joel Senior, released

Chelsea

Blues fans, @TimoWerner has a message for you!(Thanks for the video, @RBLeipzig_EN! 👊) pic.twitter.com/DzbmbF83wqJune 18, 2020

In

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), undisclosed

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), £36million

Out

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), £50million

Josh Grant, released

Marcel Lavinier, released

Richard Nartey, released

Willian (Arsenal), free transfer

Pedro (AS Roma), free transfer

Crystal Palace

In

Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion), free transfer

Out

Kian Flanagan, released

Dion-Curtis Henry, released

Daniel Tupper, released

Jason Lokilo (Doncaster Rovers), free transfer

Everton

🔵 | Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football.Thank you for everything, Leighton. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mhYYWiPHHBJuly 26, 2020

In

Niels Nkounkou (Marseille), free transfer

Out

Morgan Feeney, released

Alexander Denny, released

Matthew Foulds, released

Luke Garbutt, released

Oumar Niasse, released

Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice) undisclosed

Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax), free transfer

Cucu Martina, released

Leighton Baines, retired

Kieran Dowell (Norwich City), undisclosed

Fulham

In

Out

Magnus Norman (Carlisle United), free transfer

Cody Drameh (Leeds United), undisclosed

Leeds United

📰 #LUFC are delighted to announce Helder Costa has now officially joined the club on a permanent basisJuly 7, 2020

In

Illan Meslier (Lorient), undisclosed

Cody Drameh (Fulham), undisclosed

Charlie Allen (Linfield), undisclosed

Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic), undisclosed

Jack Harrison (Manchester City), loan

Cody Drameh (Fulham), undisclosed

Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), £16million

Out

Ryan Edmondson (Aberdeen), loan

Leicester City

Out

Calvin Bassey (Rangers), free transfer

Viktor Johansson, released

Ryan Loft, released

Connor Tee, released

George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers), free transfer

Bartosz Kapustka (Legia Warsaw), free transfer

Liverpool

Welcome to Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas! 🔴✍️August 10, 2020

In

Kostas Tsimikas (Olympiacos), £11.7m

Out

Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), £10.9million

Adam Lallana, released

Daniel Atherton, released

Pedro Chirivella, released

Nathaniel Clyne, released

Shamal George, released

Jack Walls, released

Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood), loan

Manchester City

In

Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), £41million

Ferran Torres (Valencia), £21million

Pablo Moreno (Juventus), undisclosed

Yan Couto (Coritiba), £5.5million

Out

Ernest Agyiri, released

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), undisclosed

Luke Bolton (Dundee United), loan

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday), undisclosed

Jack Harrison (Leeds United), loan

David Silva (Real Sociedad), free transfer

Manchester United

An update on Alexis Sanchez...#MUFCAugust 6, 2020

In

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua), loan

Out

Alexis Sanchez (Internazionale), undisclosed

Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen), loan

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham Athletic), free transfer

Dion McGee, released

Angel Gomes, released

Ethan Hamilton (Peterborough), free transfer

Michael O’Hara, released

Largie Ramazani, released

George Tanner, released

Aliou Traore (Caen), loan

Newcastle United

In

Mark Gillespie (Motherwell), free transfer

Out

Tom Allan (Accrington Stanley), loan

Luke Charman, released

Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest), free transfer

Robert Elliott, released

Liam Gibson, released, released

Nathan Harker (Released)

Jake Turner (Morecambe), loan

Freddie Woodman (Swansea City), loan

Sheffield United

✍️ Chris Wilder has moved quickly to bolster United’s goalkeeping ranks for next season with the addition of Wes Foderingham on a three-year contract.The 29-year-old signs at Bramall Lane having left Glasgow Rangers at the end of May.July 17, 2020

In

Wes Foderingham (Rangers), free transfer

Out

Mark Duffy, released

Keenan Ferguson, released

Oliver Greaves, released

Jake Young, released

Callum Gribbin (Barrow), free transfer

Southampton

In

Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid), £10.9m

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur), undisclosed

Out

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur), undisclosed

Alexander Cull, released

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic), loan

Maya Yoshida, released

Tottenham Hotspur

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg from Southampton!#HøjbjergIsHere ⚪️ #COYSAugust 11, 2020

In

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton), undisclosed

Joe Hart (Burnley), free transfer

Out

Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), free transfer

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), undisclosed

Tariq Hinds, released

Troy Parrott (Millwall), loan

Timothy Eyoma (Lincoln City), loan

Michel Vorm, released

Oliver Skipp (Norwich City), loan

Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers), undisclosed

West Bromwich Albion

In

Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon), £9m

Out

Finn Azaz (Cheltenham Town), loan

Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town), loan

West Ham United

"I want to do the maximum for my team with the maximum intensity. It is my style." 🗣 @tomassoucek28💯 every time he pulls on the shirtSoucek discusses signing a permanent contract with the club ⬇️July 24, 2020

In

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague), undisclosed

Out

Jeremy Ngakia (Watford), free

Albian Ajeti (Celtic) £4.5m

Sead Haksabanovic (IFK Norrkoping), undisclosed

Carlos Sanchez, released

Pablo Zabaleta, released

Stephen Hendrie (Morecambe), free

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

Luke Matheson (Rochdale) £1million

Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa), free transfer

Out

Elliot Watt (Bradford), undisclosed

Jordan Graham (Gillingham), free transfer

Connor Johnson, released

Callum Thompson, released

Helder Costa (Leeds United), £16million

Tsun Dai (Shenzhen), undisclosed

Ryan Giles (Coventry City), loan

