Every Premier League transfer of the window so far

Signing season is in full flow - who have your club brought in and let go?

Willian
(Image credit: PA Images)

Premier League business is significantly reduced this summer, if rumours are to be believed. 

But while English clubs have got a lot less money to throw around, post-coronavirus, there are still transfers to be made. Here's the run-down of every one of the summer so far...

Arsenal

In

Willian (Chelsea), free transfer

Out

Trae Coyle (Gillingham), loan
Tobi Omole, released
Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart), loan
Zech Medley (Gillingham), loan
Zak Swanson (MVV Maastricht), loan

TRANSFERS

(Image credit: Future)

Aston Villa

Out

Ross McCormack, released
Callum O’Hare, released
Jack Birch, released
Anton Hooper, released
Colin Odutayo, released
Dimitri Sea, released
Jamie Searle, released
Kelsey Mooney (Scunthorpe United), free transfer
James Chester (Stoke City), free transfer
Matija Sarkic (Wolves), free transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Joel Veltman (Ajax), £900,000
Zak Emmerson (Oldham Athletic), undisclosed
Jensen Weir (Wigan Athletic), undisclosed
Adam Lallana (Liverpool), free transfer
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge), undisclosed

Out

Leon Balogun (WiganAtletic), loan
Archie Davies (Crawley Town), free transfer
Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham), free transfer
George Cox (Fortuna Sittard), undisclosed
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham), undisclosed

Burnley

Out

Adam Phillips (Morecambe), loan
Joe Hart, released
Jeff Hendrick, released
Adam Legzdins, released
Aaron Lennon, released
Oliver Younger, released
Scott Wilson, released
Joel Senior, released

Chelsea

In

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), undisclosed
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), £36million

Out

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), £50million
Josh Grant, released
Marcel Lavinier, released
Richard Nartey, released
Willian (Arsenal), free transfer
Pedro (AS Roma), free transfer

Crystal Palace

In

Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion), free transfer

Out

Kian Flanagan, released
Dion-Curtis Henry, released
Daniel Tupper, released
Jason Lokilo (Doncaster Rovers), free transfer

Everton

In
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille), free transfer

Out
Morgan Feeney, released
Alexander Denny, released
Matthew Foulds, released
Luke Garbutt, released
Oumar Niasse, released
Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice) undisclosed
Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax), free transfer
Cucu Martina, released
Leighton Baines, retired
Kieran Dowell (Norwich City), undisclosed

Fulham

In

Out
Magnus Norman (Carlisle United), free transfer
Cody Drameh (Leeds United), undisclosed

Leeds United

In
Illan Meslier (Lorient), undisclosed
Cody Drameh (Fulham), undisclosed
Charlie Allen (Linfield), undisclosed
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic), undisclosed
Jack Harrison (Manchester City), loan
Cody Drameh (Fulham), undisclosed
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), £16million

Out
Ryan Edmondson (Aberdeen), loan

Leicester City

Out
Calvin Bassey (Rangers), free transfer
Viktor Johansson, released
Ryan Loft, released
Connor Tee, released
George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers), free transfer
Bartosz Kapustka (Legia Warsaw), free transfer

Liverpool

In
Kostas Tsimikas (Olympiacos), £11.7m

Out
Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), £10.9million
Adam Lallana, released
Daniel Atherton, released
Pedro Chirivella, released
Nathaniel Clyne, released
Shamal George, released
Jack Walls, released
Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood), loan

Manchester City

In
Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), £41million
Ferran Torres (Valencia), £21million
Pablo Moreno (Juventus), undisclosed
Yan Couto (Coritiba), £5.5million

Out
Ernest Agyiri, released
Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), undisclosed
Luke Bolton (Dundee United), loan
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday), undisclosed
Jack Harrison (Leeds United), loan
David Silva (Real Sociedad), free transfer

Manchester United

In
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua), loan

Out
Alexis Sanchez (Internazionale), undisclosed
Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen), loan
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham Athletic), free transfer
Dion McGee, released
Angel Gomes, released
Ethan Hamilton (Peterborough), free transfer
Michael O’Hara, released
Largie Ramazani, released
George Tanner, released
Aliou Traore (Caen), loan

Newcastle United

In
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell), free transfer

Out
Tom Allan (Accrington Stanley), loan
Luke Charman, released
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest), free transfer
Robert Elliott, released
Liam Gibson, released, released
Nathan Harker (Released)
Jake Turner (Morecambe), loan
Freddie Woodman (Swansea City), loan

Sheffield United

In
Wes Foderingham (Rangers), free transfer

Out
Mark Duffy, released
Keenan Ferguson, released
Oliver Greaves, released
Jake Young, released
Callum Gribbin (Barrow), free transfer

Southampton

In
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid), £10.9m
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur), undisclosed

Out
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur), undisclosed
Alexander Cull, released
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic), loan
Maya Yoshida, released

Tottenham Hotspur

In
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton), undisclosed
Joe Hart (Burnley), free transfer

Out
Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), free transfer
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), undisclosed
Tariq Hinds, released
Troy Parrott (Millwall), loan
Timothy Eyoma (Lincoln City), loan
Michel Vorm, released
Oliver Skipp (Norwich City), loan
Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers), undisclosed

West Bromwich Albion

In
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon), £9m

Out
Finn Azaz (Cheltenham Town), loan
Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town), loan

West Ham United

In
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague), undisclosed

Out
Jeremy Ngakia (Watford), free
Albian Ajeti (Celtic) £4.5m
Sead Haksabanovic (IFK Norrkoping), undisclosed
Carlos Sanchez, released
Pablo Zabaleta, released
Stephen Hendrie (Morecambe), free

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In
Luke Matheson (Rochdale) £1million
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa), free transfer

Out
Elliot Watt (Bradford), undisclosed
Jordan Graham (Gillingham), free transfer
Connor Johnson, released
Callum Thompson, released
Helder Costa (Leeds United), £16million
Tsun Dai (Shenzhen), undisclosed
Ryan Giles (Coventry City), loan

