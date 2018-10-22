The 15 Premier League players who’ve surprised us most so far this season
By Greg Lea
Positive surprises
It never takes long for pre-season predictions to look very silly indeed. Leicester had already made a mockery of suggestions that they would be relegated in 2015/16 by the time the leaves turned brown in autumn, while Burnley did similar on their way to Europa League qualification last term.
But what of the players? In this slideshow, we pick out 15 Premier League stars who have surprised us – for positive reasons – so far this season…
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
Many predicted a season of struggle for Alonso, who was tailor-made for Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system at Stamford Bridge. Maurizio Sarri’s shift to a four-man defence meant Alonso moved from wing-back to full-back, a position the attack-minded Spaniard has never looked quite as comfortable in.
In reality, though, his role hasn’t changed too much: with Cesar Azpilicueta a more conservative full-back on the other side of defence, Alonso continues to motor down the flank to join the attack. If anything, he’s looked even more threatening under Sarri in the opening weeks of the campaign.
David Brooks (Bournemouth)
In a summer where Bournemouth broke their transfer record to sign Jefferson Lerma, a World Cup participant for Colombia, plus the attack-minded left-back Diego Rico, the acquisition of Brooks from Sheffield United went a little under the radar.
The 21-year-old Welshman has hitherto been the Cherries’ most impressive newcomer, though, nailing down a spot in Eddie Howe’s starting XI. The creative midfielder, who has made his step up from the Championship look seamless, seems like a perfect fit for Howe’s outfit.
Troy Deeney (Watford)
“I’m excited – I’ve got the buzz back for football,” Deeney said at the start of the season. “I lost it for a little bit and that’s been reflected in all the people who tell me I’ve lost loads of weight.”
The Watford captain certainly wasn’t as effective last season as in previous years, scoring just five goals in 29 Premier League appearances. Bouncing back this term was never going to be easy for a player who turned 30 in the summer, but Deeney has regained his sharpness and chipped in with two goals and an assist so far.
Matt Doherty (Wolves)
It’s been a fortnight to remember for Wolves’s right-back. The 26-year-old scored his first Premier League goal in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, made his first start for Ireland against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, and was voted PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for September.
Doherty scooped 39% of the vote to beat the likes of Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard and Alexandre Lacazette to the prize after Wolves enjoyed an unbeaten month in the top flight. His strike against Palace, as well as the two assists he registered during the month, helped him become the first Irishman in history to win the award.
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
Lacazette was unable to make much of an instant impact after swapping Lyon for Arsenal last summer, and his cause wasn’t helped when the Gunners added Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to their pool of strikers in the January transfer window.
It was thought the Gabonese’s arrival would push Lacazette close to the exit door, but the pair struck up a promising understanding and the Frenchman ended the season with seven goals in his final 10 games. Having begun this term on the bench, Lacazette has since forced his way into the starting XI and proved that he deserves to be there with five goals in all competitions.
Bernardo Silva (Man City)
Silva’s ability was never in any doubt, but what has been a little surprising is how little Manchester City have missed Kevin De Bruyne in the last couple of months. Many anticipated that the Belgian’s absence would leave the champions playing catch-up in the title race, but the former Monaco man has filled the void magnificently and helped ensure that City remain the team to beat.
The Portuguese spent much of last term deputising for Leroy Sane or Raheem Sterling out wide, with 20 of his 35 Premier League outings coming as a substitute. A more central figure this time around – both figuratively and literally – Silva has arguably been City’s standout performer.
Ross Barkley (Chelsea)
Barkley was written off after a tricky first six months in west London, and the arrival of Maurizio Sarri – together with those of Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho – seemed to have made the situation even tougher for the ex-Everton midfielder.
Barkley has knuckled down impressively, though, and currently looks much sharper and more confident than he was in 2017/18. The 24-year-old has praised Sarri’s hands-on coaching for bringing out the best in him, but Barkley – who recently returned to the England squad for the first time in two years – deserves plenty of credit himself for getting back on track.
Aaron Lennon (Burnley)
When Lennon was detained under the Mental Health Act in May 2017, football was probably the furthest thing from his mind. The former England winger has made a brilliant recovery, however, and is now enjoying the game again having moved from Everton to Burnley in January.
Lennon’s pace and direct dribbling have brought a different dimension to Sean Dyche’s side, while he opened his account for the Clarets with the all-important second goal in September’s 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth. Still only 31, Lennon has plenty left to offer in the Premier League – and perhaps even to England too.
James Maddison (Leicester)
Maddison’s credentials were impressive before his summer switch to Leicester: 14 goals and eight assists in the Championship for Norwich last season demonstrated that he had plenty to offer in the final third. Adjusting to life in the top tier can be tricky, though, and even optimistic Foxes fans accepted the attacking midfielder might require a period of adjustment.
Maddison, however, hasn’t needed anything of the sort. The flamboyant No.10 has scored three goals and set up two more, but even more noteworthy is the fact that much of Leicester’s play now flows through the 21-year-old. A call-up to Gareth Southgate’s recent England squad was just reward for his fine start.
Luke Shaw (Man United)
Not much good has happened at Manchester United this season. Tenth in the table, already out of the League Cup and with Jose Mourinho seemingly unable to find harmony with his players, the red mist has descended upon Old Trafford.
One silver lining in the dark skies has been the form of left-back Shaw. This time last year, the Englishman hadn’t played a Premier League game (and didn’t until December 13), and seemed destined for a move away from United. Slowly but surely things changed, and the 23-year-old’s dynamic and energetic performances this season have helped him reclaim his spot as the club’s first-choice left-back.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
After helping fire Fulham to promotion last term with 12 goals in 17 games on loan, it was hoped that the burly Serb would transfer his fine form to the top flight.
Mitrovic’s previous record with Newcastle suggested caution was required – he scored just 13 times in 59 games across first and second tiers with the Magpies – but having managed five goals already this term, the 24-year-old is finally showing why his former club were right to pay £13m for him in 2015. Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic appears to have soothed Mitrovic’s bad temper, and in turn made him a real asset to the Cottagers’ cause.
Glenn Murray (Brighton)
Murray may be 35, but he’s arguably in the form of his life right now. The striker didn’t make his first Premier League appearance until February 2014, and his best ever goal tally in the top flight came last year when he found the net 12 times, but the veteran is already well on course to beat that this time around.
With five goals already, Murray is the Premier League’s second-highest scorer behind Eden Hazard, and level on goals with Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Aleksandar Mitrovic. More importantly, his strikes have earned Brighton five points – more than half their total so far.
Declan Rice (West Ham)
Many of Rice’s 31 appearances last season came as a centre-half in David Moyes’ favoured 3-4-3 system. The youngster performed well enough in that role, but he’s taken his game up another level since returning to his favoured midfield berth under Manuel Pellegrini.
It’s no coincidence that West Ham experienced an upturn in fortunes as soon as the Chilean stationed Rice at the base of the engine room, tasking the 19-year-old with breaking up play in front of the back four. On the evidence of the season so far, it’s no surprise that Gareth Southgate is keen to call up the midfielder.
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)
An injury-plagued couple of years and subsequent goalless loan spell with West Brom at the end of last season led to the Englishman being heavily linked with a move away from Anfield during the summer.
His terrific pre-season thrilled Jurgen Klopp, though, and the 29-year-old has since re-established himself as a fan favourite on Merseyside. Four goals so far this term, including the late stunner which earned Liverpool a point at Stamford Bridge, makes him the Reds’ joint-top scorer alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mané.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)
Wan-Bissaka showed plenty of promise in his seven appearances for Crystal Palace last season, but starting 2018/19 as Roy Hodgson’s first-choice right-back added another layer of pressure to the 20-year-old’s shoulders.
The Eagles academy product has been utterly unfazed thus far – in fact, his performances have been of an even higher standard than last term. The rangy defender is a tough tackler who possesses excellent recovery speed and timing in the challenge, while he’s contributed plenty going forward too.
