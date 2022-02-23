Leon Balogun not complaining about absence of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

Rangers defender Leon Balogun will not complain about the absence of Borussia Dortmund’s star striker Erling Haaland from Ibrox on Thursday night.

Reports claim that the 21-year-old Norway international, who missed the Gers 4-2 win in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off in Germany last week, remains out with an abductor problem.

Balogun, available again after recovering from a knock, was asked if the omission of Haaland, who has scored 28 goals for club and country this season, was a bonus for the Scottish champions and said: “Yes and no.

“In these competitions you want to compete against the best and he is one of the best at the moment.

“So from that perspective it is a sad thing.

“But if you look at what he means to Dortmund then surely it is a disadvantage to them, he is going to weaken them up front a little bit but then again they have enough to compensate, not at the same level probably – so mixed feelings.

“But definitely not going to complain about it.”