Lewandowski the best striker in the world, says Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang feels Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is arguably the best striker in the world at the moment.

Aubameyang leads the Bundesliga goalscoring charts with 18, three more than Lewandowski, but he feels he still has work to do before he can match his former BVB team-mate.

"Lewandowski is very complete," Aubameyang told Sport Bild.

"He can hold on to the ball and build play, he can dribble, he can score goals from anywhere. He is fast, strong in the air.

"For me, he is the best striker in the world at the moment. He is more complete than I am."

The Gabon international has stressed on more than one occasion that he will not be leaving Dortmund anytime soon, but rumours about a move to Arsenal continue to emerge.

However, Aubameyang has now made it clear once and for all that he is not going anywhere.

"My contract expires in 2020. I am feeling very well here and wants to achieve much more with BVB and win titles.

"I am here and nowhere else, not at Arsenal, not at Barcelona and not on the moon."