Lewandowski: Champions League glory the perfect farewell for Guardiola

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski wants to give Pep Guardiola the perfect send-off by winning the Champions League.

Guardiola - who will leave Bayern for Manchester City at the end of the season - has guided FCB to back-to-back Bundesliga titles since joining the club in 2013 and is on track to make it three in a row this campaign.

Champions League success has evaded him so far with the Bavarians, though, and Lewandowski is desperate for European glory this season.

"It would be amazing if we could bid farewell to Guardiola by winning the Champions League, it would be the icing on the cake after all the time we've had together at Bayern. I hope it happens," Lewandowski told the official UEFA website ahead of the first leg of their semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

"Everyone chooses their own path, their own direction, and everyone knows that when one door closes, another opens.

"But we want to win every single match until the end of our time with Guardiola. We want to be celebrating until the end."

Lewandowski has been in stunning form in 2015-16, scoring 38 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, but he remains hungry for more.

"It has been a very decent season. I hope to score a few more important goals and I hope to win some trophies, but I'm happy to be scoring so many," he added.

"Both Poland and Bayern have been playing really well this season, but it's not over yet, there's still a lot to do.

"I train hard every day and look to get better. Regardless of how many I've scored, I still want more."