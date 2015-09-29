Lewandowski lauds Guardiola tactics

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski believes a tactical adjustment has been crucial to his goalscoring form this season.

The Poland international has scored 10 Bundesliga goals, including an incredible five against Wolfsburg earlier in September, in six games to help Bayern into a four-point lead at the top.

Lewandowski said injuries to Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery may have helped him, with Douglas Costa and Kingsley Coman more traditional wingers.

The 27-year-old also lauded Thomas Muller, who has netted six times in the league.

"With Douglas Costa and Coman on the wings, there are lots of crosses and therefore lots of chances in the box," Lewandowski told ESPN FC.

"It also helps that Thomas Muller is playing very closely to me, like a second striker.

"It's hard to keep the ball when you're up against four defenders and two holding midfielders by yourself. It's easier with somebody next to you, somebody you can combine with."

This season is Lewandowski's second with Bayern, having scored 25 goals in all competitions in 2014-15 after joining from Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski said more trust from coach Pep Guardiola and team-mates may have also led to his improved form.

"In my experience, it's always better in the second season when you know the club and what's expected of you a bit better," he said.

"I'm also slightly older now, so I've learned from my mistakes last season or the season before to become better.

"Being a striker is about being patient, and about trusting yourself."