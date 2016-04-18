LFP chief Tebas opposes European Super League
The idea of a European Super League coming into fruition has been rejected by La Liga president Javier Tebas.
La Liga president Javier Tebas has spoken out in opposition of the potential creation of a European Super League.
Reports in Germany last month stated that plans for a new UEFA-ratified competition - that would be introduced over and above the Champions League and Europa League, involving 20 of the continent's leading clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid - are at an advanced stage.
European football's governing body denied those claims and, speaking at a European Professional Football Leagues (EPFL) board meeting in Madrid on Monday, Tebas outlined the LFP's position on the matter.
"We are against the idea of a European Super League," he said. "It wouldn't help the development of our own leagues."
EPFL president Lars-Christer Olsson also said his organisation is "strongly against" the creation of a Super League on the grounds that it "could destroy the basic dream and goal of any of our hundreds of clubs to compete at the highest level and possibly win a European club competition".
Olsson added: "We must keep the dream alive for all clubs. At this stage, the EPFL together with all its leagues believe the football stakeholders should focus their efforts to guarantee a better redistribution of wealth among all clubs to create a greater competitive balance in European football.
"The EPFL is ready to play an active role in any discussion with the football family on this respect."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.