LFP chief Tebas opposes European Super League

La Liga president Javier Tebas has spoken out in opposition of the potential creation of a European Super League.

Reports in Germany last month stated that plans for a new UEFA-ratified competition - that would be introduced over and above the Champions League and Europa League, involving 20 of the continent's leading clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid - are at an advanced stage.

European football's governing body denied those claims and, speaking at a European Professional Football Leagues (EPFL) board meeting in Madrid on Monday, Tebas outlined the LFP's position on the matter.

"We are against the idea of a European Super League," he said. "It wouldn't help the development of our own leagues."

EPFL president Lars-Christer Olsson also said his organisation is "strongly against" the creation of a Super League on the grounds that it "could destroy the basic dream and goal of any of our hundreds of clubs to compete at the highest level and possibly win a European club competition".

Olsson added: "We must keep the dream alive for all clubs. At this stage, the EPFL together with all its leagues believe the football stakeholders should focus their efforts to guarantee a better redistribution of wealth among all clubs to create a greater competitive balance in European football.

"The EPFL is ready to play an active role in any discussion with the football family on this respect."