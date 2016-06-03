Lichtsteiner open to Juventus exit amid PSG interest

Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has refused to close the door on a possible departure from the Serie A champions amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Lichtsteiner's future is uncertain with star right-back and Brazil international Dani Alves set to swap Barcelona for Juventus.

But while Lichtsteiner is happy in Turin, the 32-year-old - preparing for Euro 2016 with Switzerland - said he would be open to testing himself in a different league.

"There is no problem, we'll see what happens," Lichtsteiner told Fichajes.com.

"I do not think about the market. I'm focused on the European Championship. Then we'll see.

"There are many strong and interesting leagues: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga or Ligue 1. I do not close the door to anything but I'm a Juve player."

Asked specifically about interest from French champions PSG, Lichtsteiner added: "PSG are one of the best teams in Europe and I'm proud to be associated with them because they seek the best in each position.

"But I'm good at Juventus, where I've been five years."