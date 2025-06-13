Is Alisha Lehmann at the Euros this summer?

Alisha Lehmann is fighting for a spot in the Switzerland squad

Alisha Lehmann will be hoping to be a part of Switzerland's Euros squad this summer, particularly as it is a home tournament.

The star, who is the most followed women's footballer on Instagram, has faced some struggles on the international stage recently though.

So will the Juventus forward be involved in the tournament? Here's all you need to know.

Alisha Lehmann: Is she in Switzerland's squad?

Alisha Lehmann plays for Juventus at club level (Image credit: Getty Images)

In May it looked as though Lehmann was going to miss out on a third straight Switzerland squad for the Nations League.

However, she was a late call-up after Alena Bienz pulled out with injury for games against France and Norway which Switzerland lost 4-0 and 1-0 respectively.

Alisha Lehmann won two trophies with Juventus this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lehmann started from the bench in both games.

Reports suggest she has struggled to get involved internationally because of a lack of consistent game time at club level.

She has also had injury problems this season. In FourFourTwo's view she will miss out on the final squad.

For Juventus, who won the Serie A title and the Italian Cup, she made 16 league appearances in the 2024/25 campaign.

Alisha Lehmann has played for teams like Aston Villa and Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as being named in the latest squad, she was also included in Pia Sundhage's 30-player provisional Euros squad which was named on 6 June.

Of course the manager will have to cut seven names from that list with one already gone with Ramona Bachmann ruled out with injury.

The final 23-player squad is set to be named in coming days with the major tournament beginning on 2 July.

Switzerland play their first game on the opening day against Norway.