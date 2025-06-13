Is Alisha Lehmann at the Euros this summer?
Alisha Lehmann will be playing at a home tournament if she is in the Switzerland squad
Alisha Lehmann will be hoping to be a part of Switzerland's Euros squad this summer, particularly as it is a home tournament.
The star, who is the most followed women's footballer on Instagram, has faced some struggles on the international stage recently though.
So will the Juventus forward be involved in the tournament? Here's all you need to know.
Alisha Lehmann: Is she in Switzerland's squad?
In May it looked as though Lehmann was going to miss out on a third straight Switzerland squad for the Nations League.
However, she was a late call-up after Alena Bienz pulled out with injury for games against France and Norway which Switzerland lost 4-0 and 1-0 respectively.
Lehmann started from the bench in both games.
Reports suggest she has struggled to get involved internationally because of a lack of consistent game time at club level.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
She has also had injury problems this season. In FourFourTwo's view she will miss out on the final squad.
For Juventus, who won the Serie A title and the Italian Cup, she made 16 league appearances in the 2024/25 campaign.
As well as being named in the latest squad, she was also included in Pia Sundhage's 30-player provisional Euros squad which was named on 6 June.
Of course the manager will have to cut seven names from that list with one already gone with Ramona Bachmann ruled out with injury.
The final 23-player squad is set to be named in coming days with the major tournament beginning on 2 July.
Switzerland play their first game on the opening day against Norway.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.