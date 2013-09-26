Ligue 1 Preview: Monaco face tricky Reims test

Claudio Ranieri's men stormed to a 3-0 victory over Bastia in their last outing, Radamel Falcao taking his tally for the season to seven with a double against the Corsicans, while Emmanuel Riviere also got his name on the scoresheet.

The newly-promoted club have quickly adapted to life in Ligue 1 - their sternest test coming in a 1-1 draw with champions PSG last Sunday - but they will have to be at their best if they are to overcome a Reims team that is notoriously difficult to beat at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

Hubert Fournier's side secured home wins against PSG and Lyon last term, and will be confident of adding Monaco to their list of scalps after already beating Lille at home this campaign.

Monaco are likely to go into Sunday's game under pressure from PSG, who face a Toulouse side that have not beaten the capital club since 2009.

Toulouse have won their last two games following a poor start to the season, but they will be the underdogs against Laurent Blanc's men, who have not lost a competitive game at the Parc des Princes since their 2-1 defeat to Rennes in November last year.

Marseille ended a run of three games without a win when they beat Saint-Etienne 2-1 on Wednesday, and they will be hopeful of taking another three points as they travel to Brittany to face a Lorient team that has taken just one point from their last three games.

Two of Lorient's Breton rivals face-off on Sunday, as in-form Rennes host Nantes, while Saint-Etienne and Bastia will both have designs on bouncing back from disappointment in midweek when they meet at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

Lille make the trip to Lyon hoping to continue their fine start to life under Rene Girard, and Nice will be gunning for their second straight win at their new Allianz Riviera stadium as they take on Jocelyn Gourvennec's resurgent Guingamp.

Elsewhere Evian face Bordeaux, Ajaccio host Montpellier and bottom club Sochaux start life after Eric Hely against fellow strugglers Valenciennes.