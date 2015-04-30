Ligue 1 Preview: PSG out to maintain three-point gap

Defender Serge Aurier wants to see Paris Saint-Germain continue their push for the Ligue 1 title as Lyon look to keep the pressure on.

Hubert Fournier's Lyon will get a chance to go top - if only briefly - when they host Evian TG on Saturday.

Lyon are three points adrift of leaders PSG with four matches remaining, needing a slip up from Laurent Blanc's men if they are to win the title.

Evian TG are in the relegation fight, sitting a point adrift of safety ahead of their trip to the Stade de Gerland.

If Lyon win, the pressure will be on PSG for their visit to 10th-placed Nantes on Sunday.

Blanc's side have won five straight league matches, scoring 18 goals in that period.

Aurier, who signed a permanent deal with PSG on Wednesday, is eager to see his team add to their Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions crowns this season.

"We're on the right track and I'm sure that if we put everything into it, like we've done since the start of the season, even if we had some tough times, we never threw in the towel, we were heavily criticised, but today we're still here fighting for the treble, so if we can win the league and the cup it will be historic," he told the club's website.

"We know it will be something important, something incredible, and perhaps we'll never do it again, but this is the moment to do it."

Once among the title threats, Marseille desperately need a turnaround in form when they visit struggling Metz on Friday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have lost four straight matches, slipping to fifth and hurting their UEFA Champions League qualification chances.

Third-placed Monaco will be out to consolidate their Champions League spot when they host Toulouse on Sunday, while Saint-Etienne head to Bastia a day earlier.

Lens' relegation could be confirmed when they visit Lille, while Reims will look to push away from the bottom three with a win at Guingamp and Montpellier take on Rennes.

Lorient and Caen are only a point clear of 18th-placed Evian TG ahead of clashes against Bordeaux and Nice respectively.