Ligue 1 Review: Fekir hat-trick inspires Lyon, Reims take Lorient apart

France international Nabil Fekir scored his first hat-trick in senior football to inspire Lyon to a 4-0 away thrashing of Caen away in Ligue 1.

The talented 22-year-old scored 13 league goals last season and is already well on track to at least match that tally, as a fine hat-trick on Saturday took him to four from as many games this term.

Fekir opened the scoring 18 minutes in, latching on to Corentin Tolisso's through pass and fired into the bottom-left corner.

Tolisso was the provider again just before the break, smashing a pass over the Caen defence for Fekir, who turned his marker inside out before producing a tidy finish.

The hat-trick was completed with 57 minutes on the clock, Fekir finding the net in emphatic fashion following good play by Mathieu Valbuena.

Damien Da Silva compounded Caen's misery with his 73rd-minute sending off for a dangerous tackle on Claudio Beauvue, but the forward played on and wrapped things up at the end with a stunning strike from the right corner of the penalty area.

Reims enjoyed a similarly comfortable victory over Lorient later on Saturday, winning 4-1 after second-half goals from Nicolas de Preville, Grejohn Kyei and Atila Turan saw the hosts power to all three points.

Rennes came from a goal down to defeat visitors Toulouse 3-1, while Lille stuttered to a slender 1-0 scalp of promoted Gazelec Ajaccio, with Vincent Enyeama keeping their lead intact with some important saves.

Angers were denied a first home win of the season after drawing 1-1 with Nice and Montpellier secured their first point following a goalless stalemate at Troyes.