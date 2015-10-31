Ligue 1 Review: Lyon and St Etienne close gap on PSG

Lyon and Saint-Etienne both won on Saturday to close the gap on Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain to 10 points.

Saint-Etienne beat Reims 3-0 at home and Lyon won 1-0 at 10-man Troyes after PSG beat Rennes on Friday.

Jean Corentin was sent off for bottom club Troyes in the first half and Lyon's pressure eventually told when a Claudio Beauvue penalty settled the match on 78 minutes.

Saint-Etienne struggled to break Reims down and took over an hour to break the deadlock.

Robert Beric opened the scoring, a Prince Oniangue own goal made it 2-0 and Valentin Eysseric added a third with seven minutes to go.

But PSG's lead is still 10 points over the chasing pack in Ligue 1.

Caen slipped to fifth after losing 1-0 at Bastia with Sadio Diallo's goal after half an hour sealing the points for Ghislain Printant's team.

Lorient also lost ground on the top sides after drawing 2-2 at Guingamp, as both sides ended the game with 10 men. Benjamin Moukandjo equalised in added time after Younousse Sankhare and Majeed Waris saw red in the first half.

Ajaccio also had a man sent off, Roderic Filippi, but pulled off a shock 2-0 win at home to Bordeaux thanks to Mohamed Larbi's brace.

Relegation-threatened Toulouse and Montpellier drew 1-1 with 19-year-old Zinedine Machach cancelling out Jerome Roussillon's opener.