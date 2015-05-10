Ligue 1 Review: Marseille stun Monaco, Saint-Etienne batter Nice

The battle for European places in Ligue 1 looks set to go to the wire after Marseille produced a stunning late turnaround to beat fellow high-flyers Monaco 2-1 on Sunday.

Joao Moutinho gave the visitors the lead inside the first 60 seconds, firing in from the edge of the area to give Monaco a glorious start at Stade Velodrome.

Marseille struggled for long periods and appeared destined to slump to another costly defeat, but a 78th-minute injury to Monaco defender Aymen Abdennour proved decisive.

Barely a minute later, Andre Ayew levelled things up with a header and Romain Alessandrini completed the comeback just before the end, converting after Dimitri Payet crafted an inviting opening.

The win moves Marseille back up to fourth and within two points of Monaco in the final UEFA Champions League berth with two games left, but Marcelo Bielsa's side are not the only team still chasing third.

Saint-Etienne also sit on 63 points following their 5-0 mauling of Nice in Sunday's second match.

Loic Perrin and Jeremy Clement opened up a 2-0 lead going into the break, before Mevlut Erding, Max Gradel and Kevin Monnet-Paquet rounded off a convincing win in the second half.

In the early kick-off, already-relegated Lens suffered a last-gasp 1-0 defeat at home to Montpellier, Anthony Mounier scoring the winner at the death after Loick Landre had received his marching orders for two bookings with 25 minutes to go.