Ligue 1 Review: Reims beat Bordeaux to boost survival hopes

Reims moved four points clear of Ligue 1's relegation zone with a 4-1 win at home to Bordeaux.

Aissa Mandi and Thievy Bifouma put Reims 2-0 up before half-time at Stade Auguste-Delaune II on Saturday.

Gaetan Charbonnier and Alhassane Bangoura were on target in between Adam Ounas' 69th-minute effort after the interval to seal a comfortable victory.

Troyes remain eight points adrift at the bottom of Ligue 1 after suffering a 1-0 defeat against visiting Lorient.

Lorient's Abdul Majeed Waris struck a third-minute winner at the Stade de l'Aube.

Troyes' misery was compounded by a red card to Fabien Camus in the closing stages.

Toulouse's survival hopes were dealt a blow, dramatically beaten 2-1 by high-flying Rennes.

Wissam Ben Yedder's eighth goal of the season put Toulouse ahead with 12 minutes remaining, only for Rennes pair Ousmane Dembele and Kamil Grosicki to score in injury time.

Toulouse are second from bottom, 10 points adrift of safety, while Rennes are fourth and level on points with Nice and Saint-Etienne.

Dominique Arribage left his post as Toulouse's coach in the immediate aftermath of his side's latest defeat.

Montpellier continued their resurgence with a 3-0 win over Lille.

Second-half goals from Kevin Berigaud, Bryan Dabo and Ellyes Skhiri helped Montpellier to a third-consecutive win and 13th spot in the standings as a result.

Meanwhile, Guingamp missed the chance to climb away from relegation danger by drawing 2-2 at home to 10-man Angers.