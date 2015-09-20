Ligue 1 Review: Valbuena abuse causes chaos as Marseille hold Lyon

Play was delayed for over half an hour during Marseille’s 1-1 draw with Lyon as fans pelted Mathieu Valbuena with missiles.

An effigy of the France international, who left Marseille for Dynamo Moscow in 2014, only to return to Ligue 1 with Lyon, was seen hanging in the stands at Stade Velodrome as the home crowd vented their anger at his defection to their rivals.

Alexandre Lacazette had put the visitors ahead after 25 minutes, before Marseille were reduced to 10 men when Romain Alessandrini scythed down Valbuena just before half time.

Play was halted by referee Ruddy Buquet after just over an hour when objects were thrown at Valbuena from the stands, but the players eventually returned to the pitch and Karim Rekik equalised for the hosts when he rose unmarked to head home a corner.

Monaco's inconsistent start to the season continued as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat to Lorient.

The visitors, who had won just one of their five previous games this season, raced into a two goal lead through goals from Didier N'Dong and Benjamin Jeannot within the opening 20 minutes, and though Almamy Toure and Thomas Lemar hauled Monaco back into the game, Benjamin Moukandjo hit his second goal of the season to win it for the visitors.

Saint-Etienne moved up to third place after goals from Jonathan Bamba and Robert Beric clinched a 2-0 win over Nantes at Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

Toulouse looked to be on course for victory against Bordeaux after Adrien Regattin gave them a 23rd-minute lead, but Oscar Trejo received a straight red card for a foul on Clement Chantome, and Bordeaux took advantage, equalising through Enzo Crivelli a minute from time.