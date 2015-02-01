Ligue 1 Wrap: Lyon draw ends goal-shy weekend

Fournier's side saw title rivals Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille pick up wins on Friday and Saturday respectively.

However, Sunday's clash proved a relatively low-key affair - in keeping with the lack of goals across the weekend in the French top flight with just 10 scored in as many games - as the main talking point proved to be a stamp from Monaco defender Wallace on Lyon's Samuel Umtiti.

The second-half incident could earn the Brazilian retrospective punishment - having not been booked - while Lyon look ahead to next Sunday's visit of defending champions and PSG.

Elsewhere, Caen's upturn in form continued with a 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne at Stade Michel d'Ornano with Julien Feret on target for the hosts just before the interval.

The points moved Patrice Garande's men out of the relegation zone, courtesy of a solo run and strike from Feret - the midfielder scoring for the third time in as many games this year.

"We have just won three games in a row. It's not that it does not please me but I will take a little step back from it all. We know that things can quickly change," Garande told his post-match news conference.

"I am, above all, happy with the game and the state of mind my players showed."

With Saint-Etienne suffering a surprise reversal, fellow European hopefuls Bordeaux failed to collect maximum points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Guingamp.

Maxime Poundje cancelled out Claudio Beauvue's first-half opener after the interval and Bordeaux would perhaps have fancied their chances to seal the win had Jaroslav Plasil not been dismissed 11 minutes from time.