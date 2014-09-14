Ligue 1 Wrap: Marseille revival continues

Bielsa caused controversy last week by launching a verbal attack on club president Vincent Labrune for not keeping the promises made to him when he was appointed in May.

But the Argentine, whose grievances concerned a failure to be consulted over transfers, is sure to have delighted Labrune with the start he has made, with the win against Evian serving as the Provencal club's third in a row to take them up to second in the table, having finished sixth last term.

Goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac, Gilbert Imbula and Florian Thauvin put the result beyond doubt at the Parc des Sports in Annecy before Clarck N'Sikulu netted a late consolation for the hosts, who remain at the foot of the table with just one point.

Lille are one of just two teams who still boast an unbeaten record in the league following their 2-0 success versus Nantes.

Forwards Divock Origi and Marcos Lopes found the net in the space of four second-half minutes to seal maximum points for Rene Girard's side, who sit top of the pile.

Former early pacesetters Bordeaux are down to third after Willy Sagnol suffered his first defeat as coach of the 2009 champions, losing 2-1 at Coupe de France holders Guingamp.

Mustapha Diallo opened the scoring for Guingamp in the 26th minute and Christophe Mandanne doubled the advantage from the penalty spot eight minutes later.

Cheick Diabate pulled one back seven minutes from time for Bordeaux to set up a tense finish, but Sagnol's team could not complete the recovery.