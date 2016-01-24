Lille v Bordeaux: Mavuba demands a response

Rio Mavuba has demanded a response from Lille in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-final against Bordeaux after they were surprisingly beaten 3-1 by Troyes on Saturday.

Frederic Antonetti's men appeared to be on their way to a 1-0 victory, but conceded three goals in the final 15 minutes to hand Troyes their first Ligue 1 win of the season.

Mavuba was not impressed with his side's outing, but sees Tuesday's semi-final encounter as the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

"We have to show something else. We are waiting for a response from the team," Mavuba told Lille's official website.

"We understand the fans' frustration. It has not been an easy season so far. Tuesday is the chance to lift up our heads again, even if the league remains our top priority.

"We have to show an entirely different performance mentally. We showed quality against Troyes for 60 minutes, but we have to be killers out there on the pitch and not let our head drop if things don't go our way."

Lille saw off Troyes, Laval and Guingamp on their way to the final four, but their recent form gives them little reason for optimism.

They have lost their last two league games – including the away game to Bordeaux – while minnows Trelissac proved too strong in the Coupe de France.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, have been in fine form in the past two months and will fancy their chances of reaching a seventh Coupe de la Ligue final.

Willy Sagnol's men are on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have denied Lille twice this campaign, recording a scoreless draw away, while winning at home.

Nevertheless, the Bordeaux coach has stressed his side cannot afford to lose focus after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Nantes.

"We have no margin for error," Sagnol said.

"Whenever we're a bit off in terms of our motivation our concentration we become an average team.

"We're still managing to score goals away from home, but I expect more in terms of our attitude."

Bordeaux, who last won the competition in 2008-09, beat Monaco 3-0 and Lorient 2-0 on their way to the semi-finals.