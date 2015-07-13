Lineker less than impressed with Ranieri appointment

Gary Lineker has slammed former club Leicester City's decision to install Claudio Ranieri as manager, labelling it an "uninspired choice".

Ranieri was appointed as Nigel Pearson's successor on Monday, less than a fortnight after the club parted company with the man who steered Leicester back into the Premier League and kept them up last season after masterminding the most unlikely of great escapes.

At 63, Ranieri is vastly experienced – his CV includes spells at Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Monaco and Roma – but his previous coaching role in charge of Greece finished in acrimony in the aftermath of a shock home defeat to Faroe Islands last November.

A four-month stint with Greece ended with the side bottom of their Euro 2016 qualifying group, leaving Lineker stunned to see him handed the reins at the King Power Stadium.

"Claudio Ranieri? Really?" the former striker turned broadcaster posted on Twitter.

The ex-England international later added on his BreatheSport account: "Claudio Ranieri is clearly experienced, but this is an uninspired choice by Leicester.

"It's amazing how the same old names keep getting a go on the managerial merry-go-round."