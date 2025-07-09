Amazon Prime Day deal: This book on Gary Lineker's remarkable career is a must-have

Chris Evans' book on the remarkable career of Gary Lineker is an essential read

Gary Lineker's footballing career was remarkable to say the very least.

As a player and pundit, Lineker has been a prominent figure in English football for more than 40 years. Having smashed in 48 goals in 80 games for England - whilst also coming within a penalty of being the country's record goalscorer.

He famously never received a red or yellow card, and hosted the BBC's Match of the Day for 25 years, before stepping down at the end of the 2024/25 season.

This enlightening biography - the first for 30 years - follows Lineker's career, from the school report which said, 'He concentrates too much on football' to his phenomenal goalscoring record and development as a media personality.

'Full of pace and style, just like its subject ... a vivid, nostalgic reminder of Lineker's greatness as a player'

'Chris Evans has done the hard yards on Lineker's football career.. faithfully detailing the life of a hard-working footballer at the highest level' - Roger Alton, The Times