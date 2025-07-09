Amazon Prime Day deal: This book on Gary Lineker's remarkable career is a must-have
Amazon Prime Day is here and we feel this book on Gary Lineker is an essential read
Gary Lineker's footballing career was remarkable to say the very least.
As a player and pundit, Lineker has been a prominent figure in English football for more than 40 years. Having smashed in 48 goals in 80 games for England - whilst also coming within a penalty of being the country's record goalscorer.
He famously never received a red or yellow card, and hosted the BBC's Match of the Day for 25 years, before stepping down at the end of the 2024/25 season.
This enlightening biography - the first for 30 years - follows Lineker's career, from the school report which said, 'He concentrates too much on football' to his phenomenal goalscoring record and development as a media personality.
'Full of pace and style, just like its subject ... a vivid, nostalgic reminder of Lineker's greatness as a player'
Amazon have also slashed the price of the book from £13.95 down to £18.99, so there is no time like the present to get involved!
Gary Lineker: A Portrait of a Football Icon ̶W̶A̶S̶ ̶£̶1̶8̶.̶9̶9̶ NOW £13.95.
'Chris Evans has done the hard yards on Lineker's football career.. faithfully detailing the life of a hard-working footballer at the highest level' - Roger Alton, The Times
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.