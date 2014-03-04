Lita replaces Monk in Swansea playing squad

Monk was appointed as interim head coach following the dismissal of Michael Laudrup last month.

And the 34-year-old defender - who started the campaign on the playing staff at the Liberty Stadium - has since been removed from the 25-man squad, with the Premier League confirming to Perform that they have granted Swansea's request to replace him with striker Leroy Lita outside of the usual permitted windows.

Striker Lita made his first Premier League appearance of the season for Swansea in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last Sunday, despite not being named in the latest edition of the 25-man squad last month.

However, the former Reading and Middlesbrough man is now available to play in the league for the remainder of the season.

Swansea have taken five points from Monk's first four league games in charge and succumbed to a valiant 3-1 aggregate defeat to Serie A side Napoli in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.