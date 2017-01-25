Livermore feared the worst after Mason injury

Jake Livermore feared the worst when former Hull City team-mate Ryan Mason fractured his skull against Chelsea.

Mason sustained the sickening head injury following a heavy collision with Chelsea captain Gary Cahill during Hull City's 2-0 Premier League loss on Sunday.

The 25-year-old midfielder is now stable and speaking after undergoing surgery, much to the relief of former Hull player Livermore.

"It's never nice to see any fellow professional seriously injured," said Livermore, who completed a move to West Brom last week.

"Hopefully his speedy recovery continues.

"I only spoke to him a couple of days ago and he wished me well at West Brom. You fear the worst when something like that happens.

"I know his family very well. Everyone wishes him all the best, fingers crossed he'll be fine.

"He's a strong character anyway. I've played with him for a long time growing up and I've no doubts he'll be fine."