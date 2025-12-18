Manchester City have already chosen Pep Guardiola successor: report

Enzo Maresca (L) is reportedly being lined up to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Manchester City could begin 2026/27 with a new manager in the dugout for the first time in a decade.

Pep Guardiola's stint in east Manchester is widely understood to be coming to an end after a hugely successful tenure, according to The Athletic.

Guardiola's contract expires in June 2027 but there is a chance he leaves Manchester City a year earlier.

Pep Guardiola could be into final six months as Manchester City boss

Pep Guardiola might be ready to call time on his Etihad Stadium stay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speculation raged surrounding the 54-year-old's future last year before Guardiola signed an extension just over 12 months ago.

Now, it appears Manchester City are putting plans in place to replace Guardiola, should he decide to part ways upon the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

Manchester City are looking to win a seventh Premier League title this term under the decorated head coach after relinquishing their grip on the trophy to Liverpool last year.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is being lined up as Guardiola's replacement. The Italian is at odds with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy despite success on the pitch during his 18-month spell in charge of the Blues.

Maresca is not the only candidate, per The Athletic's report, but is named due to his prior connection with the Etihad club.

During the 2020/21 season, Maresca took charge of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad, winning the Premier League 2 title whilst coaching the likes of James Trafford, Romeo Lavia, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Liam Delap.

After a brief stint in the Parma dugout, Maresca returned to England as Guardiola's assistant for the duration of the 2022/23 campaign.

Maresca has won the Conference League and Club World Cup with Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maresca is said to have changed agents recently and is now represented by Jorge Mendes, who has brokered several of world football's high-profile moves in the past.

In FourFourTwo's view, the timing of this report is particularly interesting and could be regarded as a power play by Maresca's camp given the head coach's apparent dissastisfaction with his current employers.

For Chelsea to lose their manager to a Premier League rival would be a bitter pill to swallow, especially as Maresca has enjoyed plenty of success on the pitch, despite challenging circumstances off it throughout his Stamford Bridge stay.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are reportedly unwilling to comment on speculation surrounding the manager's future, given he is contracted until the summer of 2027.