Is Tino Livramento injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Newcastle United full-back

Tino Livramento went down injured in Newcastle United's last-minute Carabao Cup win over Fulham

Newcastle United could be without full-back Tino Livramento following a Carabao Cup win over Fulham on Wednesday.

It was an electric occasion at St James’ Park, with local lad Lewis Miley netting the winner in stoppage time.

But it wasn’t all smiles at the full-time whistle, as full-back Tino Livramento was forced off with an injury during the second half.

Tino Livramento injury latest ahead of Newcastle United v Chelsea

Livramento has suffered with knee injuries before (Image credit: Getty Images)

Livramento has suffered his fair share of injury setbacks, the major one being an ACL tear while still with Southampton in 2022.

He missed two months of this season with ligament damage to the same knee and, unfortunately, Eddie Howe was also unable to give a positive outlook this time around.

📽️ A limping Tino Livramento back out with heavy strapping & perhaps ice on his left knee pic.twitter.com/RdmZf5rxmIDecember 17, 2025

The 23-year-old went down with what appeared to be another knee issue in the match against Fulham, before hobbling down the tunnel in distress after being subbed off for Alex Murphy.

“Tino’s injury is the big negative,” Howe admitted after the final whistle. “We don’t know [what it is], but it’s not looking good.

“It looks like a knee problem, and Tino’s had issues with knee injuries before.

“He had to come off, and he’s such an honest, dependable lad. That sends worrying signs, really, for his participation, maybe, in the Chelsea game.

“Let’s wait and see.”

Eddie Howe has more than a few selection headaches heading into the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it doesn’t look good, and Howe’s comment feels like the manager preparing for difficult news.

Any substantial setback would be hugely difficult for Livramento on a personal level, and would also cause Howe plenty of problems.

He currently has Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman from his defensive unit all sidelined with Lewis Hall, who missed the midweek fixture, only credited with “a chance” to play against Chelsea.

That means it could fall to the likes of 21-year-old Murphy to take on the difficult task of Chelsea’s 12.30pm visit on Saturday.