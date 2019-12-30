Jamie Carragher compares "machine-like" Liverpool to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea sides

Jamie Carragher says he sees similarities between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Jose Mourinho's Chelsea teams.

Liverpool restored their 13-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday.

The Reds have dropped only two points all season, and Carragher believes they have become just as efficient as the Chelsea sides managed by Mourinho.

"It's almost like [Liverpool] are a machine in some ways," he told Sky Sports.

"The most surprising thing is that when Jurgen Klopp came in this team was end-to-end and you would love watching them play. There were goals at both ends and they were the most exciting team to watch in the Premier League.

"I didn't think that team was capable of getting to where they are now. I feel like I'm watching one of the teams I grew up watching like Graeme's [Souness]. They just continually win and they are like a machine.

"If you actually speak to Liverpool supporters, probably the most exciting football was two years ago. The actual football at Leicester [a 4-0 win on Boxing Day] was amazing, but in the main, this season they just get the job done and they almost look unstoppable.

"You think about comparing them to teams and Jose's Chelsea are an example. You can't stop them. The pace and the power is there at this moment.

"The performance at Leicester was that message to the whole of the Premier League. I just think that would have knocked the stuffing out of anyone who thought they had a chance of coming back.

"I think Man City's result at Wolves [a 3-2 defeat] will have had a lot to do with that [Liverpool's win over Leicester]."

Klopp's side return to action on Thursday night, when Sheffield United travel to Anfield.

