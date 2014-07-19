Liverpool scrape past Preston in friendly

Josh Brownhill's goal on the stroke of half-time gave the League One side a lead they fully deserved.

But their hopes of a shock win were ended by two goals in the space of four second-half minutes from Spanish striker Suso and young midfielder Peterson.

Rickie Lambert and Emre Can made disappointing debuts for the Premier League side, with the former failing to catch the eye before coming off at the break and midfielder Can exiting due to an injury after 20 minutes.