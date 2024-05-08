Liverpool report: Darwin Nunez teases Barcelona move with cryptic 'clues'

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has set tongues wagging with his social media activity that a move to Barcelona is imminent.

Nunez has been frustratingly inconsistent since joining Liverpool in summer 2022: capable of moments of genuine magic on his day, but also prone to poor decisions and remarkable profligacy on others.

The 24-year-old deleted all images of himself representing Liverpool from his Instagram account over the bank holiday weekend, and has since posted a story featuring himself alongside international teammate Ronald Araujo in Barcelona.

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez departing could be blessing or curse for Arne Slot

Arne Slot is set for the Liverpool job (Image credit: Alamy)

That alone may not tell us much, but TEAMtalk report that Barca are actually weighing up whether or not to make a bid for Nunez.

They add that doing so would be dependent on them selling first – and separate reports have claimed that all but a handful of Barcelona players are considered dispensable this summer after a disappointing campaign.

Last season’s Spanish champions have been a long way behind newly-crowned champions Real Madrid all season, and crashed out of the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals. That has reportedly prompted the club to look at tearing the squad apart and starting to rebuild this summer.

If that comes to pass, and Barcelona are able to raise sufficient funds to tempt Liverpool into selling, Nunez may be seen as a potential long-term successor to 35-year-old Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski may yet leave Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Polish international is under contract at the Nou Camp for another two years but there has been speculation that he may depart the club alongside gaffer Xavi this summer.

Depending on your perspective, selling Nunez for big money could either be a blessing or a curse for incoming manager Arne Slot amid ongoing speculation over Mohamed Salah’s own future.

Losing Nunez would mean losing at least one key player from their attack, but would also give them renewed funds to find a player who is less offside more often.

