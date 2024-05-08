Liverpool report: Darwin Nunez teases Barcelona move with cryptic 'clues'

By
published

The Liverpool forward removed all reference to the Reds from his account earlier this week and has now posed for a photo in Barcelona

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has set tongues wagging with his social media activity that a move to Barcelona is imminent.

Nunez has been frustratingly inconsistent since joining Liverpool in summer 2022: capable of moments of genuine magic on his day, but also prone to poor decisions and remarkable profligacy on others.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.