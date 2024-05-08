Chelsea given go-ahead for €113m Victor Osimhen transfer, following talks: report

Chelsea striker (yes, really, still) Romelu Lukaku could help the club seal a deal for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, according to reports coming from Italy.

Osimhen has been linked with numerous clubs across Europe after emerging as one of the hottest strikers on the continent over the past few years, netting 76 goals in 131 appearance for Napoli since making the switch from Lille in 2020.

The centre-forward has been reported to be of interest to Liverpool and most especially to Arsenal over the past few months, alongside Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli want Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea in return for Victor Osimhen

Romelu Lukaku may be a makeweight that allows Chelsea to sign Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Sky Sport Italia report (as relayed by Calcio Napoli) that Osimhen would prefer a move to England rather than go to back to France with PSG, giving Chelsea their all-important green light to trigger the Nigerian's €113 million release clause.

They add that new Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has opened talks with Chelsea to discuss the possibility of acquiring Lukaku as part of a deal that would see Osimhen go to Stamford Bridge in return.

Lukaku had an unhappy return to Chelsea in 2021, signing in a massive-money deal from Inter but then struggling for playing time under then-manager Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea sent Lukaku back on loan to Inter the following season, then out again to Roma last summer, where he has scored 12 goals in 30 Serie A outings as well as being prolific in their run to the Europa League semi-finals.

Juventus attempted to swap Lukaku with Vlahovic, according to reports last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was reported last year that Juventus had also tried to acquire Lukaku in a part-swap deal for Dusan Vlahovic, but that did not come to pass because swap deals never actually do.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Napoli’s efforts on that front may also run into trouble if reports last month are to be believed.

Chelsea were said to have turned away from Osimhen to pursue a deal for Korn tribute band frontman Jonathan David, who Lille actually signed as Osimhen’s replacement following his departure for Naples. Funny how it goes.

More Chelsea stories

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool 27-goal transfer target open-minded after title win

Juan Mata recalls Chelsea's 'miracle' 2012 Champions League win

Chelsea in 'daily talks' to sign 'next Messi' amid Arsenal & Barcelona interest: report