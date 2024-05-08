Chelsea given go-ahead for €113m Victor Osimhen transfer, following talks: report

By
published

Chelsea are looking to complete the nine-figure signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli, with a little help from an old face

Chelsea target Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring in the Champions League against Braga
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea striker (yes, really, still) Romelu Lukaku could help the club seal a deal for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, according to reports coming from Italy.

Osimhen has been linked with numerous clubs across Europe after emerging as one of the hottest strikers on the continent over the past few years, netting 76 goals in 131 appearance for Napoli since making the switch from Lille in 2020.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.