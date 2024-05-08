Chelsea given go-ahead for €113m Victor Osimhen transfer, following talks: report
Chelsea are looking to complete the nine-figure signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli, with a little help from an old face
Chelsea striker (yes, really, still) Romelu Lukaku could help the club seal a deal for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, according to reports coming from Italy.
Osimhen has been linked with numerous clubs across Europe after emerging as one of the hottest strikers on the continent over the past few years, netting 76 goals in 131 appearance for Napoli since making the switch from Lille in 2020.
The centre-forward has been reported to be of interest to Liverpool and most especially to Arsenal over the past few months, alongside Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
Napoli want Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea in return for Victor Osimhen
However, Sky Sport Italia report (as relayed by Calcio Napoli) that Osimhen would prefer a move to England rather than go to back to France with PSG, giving Chelsea their all-important green light to trigger the Nigerian's €113 million release clause.
They add that new Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has opened talks with Chelsea to discuss the possibility of acquiring Lukaku as part of a deal that would see Osimhen go to Stamford Bridge in return.
Lukaku had an unhappy return to Chelsea in 2021, signing in a massive-money deal from Inter but then struggling for playing time under then-manager Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea sent Lukaku back on loan to Inter the following season, then out again to Roma last summer, where he has scored 12 goals in 30 Serie A outings as well as being prolific in their run to the Europa League semi-finals.
It was reported last year that Juventus had also tried to acquire Lukaku in a part-swap deal for Dusan Vlahovic, but that did not come to pass because swap deals never actually do.
Napoli’s efforts on that front may also run into trouble if reports last month are to be believed.
Chelsea were said to have turned away from Osimhen to pursue a deal for Korn tribute band frontman Jonathan David, who Lille actually signed as Osimhen’s replacement following his departure for Naples. Funny how it goes.
