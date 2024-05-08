Liverpool report: Arne Slot's first signing ready to join, in big transfer twist

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks poised to make an ironic first signing in the Anfield hot seat

Liverpool look set to make the first signing of the Arne Slot reign, with an ironic twist on the transfer.

The Feyenoord manager is set to assume the hot seat at Anfield at the end of the season, with outgoing boss Jurgen Klopp leaving after nine years. The move is yet to be confirmed but it is expected that there will be plenty of squad churn over the summer, with comings and goings on Merseyside.

