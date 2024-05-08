Manchester United begin talks with Gareth Southgate over managerial role: report

Manchester United are said to have made contact with Gareth Southgate with a view to him taking over at Old Trafford.

The England boss is out of contract with the FA in December and rumours have begun to circulate regarding the 53-year-old.

Current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is facing continuing scrutiny over his position after his side have won just two of their last eight matches in all competitions.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

According to reports from Spain, namely FootMercato, Southgate has already been approached by Man Utd with a view to taking over this summer.

Those in power at Old Trafford are reportedly convinced that the former Middlesbrough boss is the 'ideal coach' to lead the project from next season onwards.

With England having failed to win a major tournament under Southgate, many have suggested that if he is unsuccessful again at Euro 2024, he will be replaced.

Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Jose Mourinho are just some of the names who have been linked with the Three Lions job.

Graham Potter has been out of work since he left Chelsea in April 2023. (Image credit: Adam Davy)

Southgate's potential appointment at Manchester United has caused quite the stir between several former players and current pundits.

Roy Keane recently suggested that he would be happy for the current England boss to manage United, given that he has previously worked with soon-to-be appointed sporting director Dan Ashworth.



Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, Keane said: "I could see that happening. Well, obviously everyone’s thinking he’s probably going to be with England this summer if he has a good championship, thinking if they could win it.

"And if they don’t, then maybe they’re thinking maybe you’ve ran your race with him. His connection with Dan Ashworth, who he has worked with previously. Yeah, I’m not that surprised with it."



Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright agreed with the words echoed by Keane, saying: "I see Gareth Southgate standing on the line and the way he will be dressed and his demeanour. I could see him, he’s got the stature to be Manchester United manager the way he is.



"For Gareth, talking about someone who looks the part, he’ll probably look the part standing on the line for Manchester United."

