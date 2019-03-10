Liverpool ‘shocked’ by alleged assault on Shamal George

Liverpool are “shocked and appalled” by an alleged assault on youth-team goalkeeper Shamal George.

The club and Merseyside Police have appealed for witnesses to the reported attack on the 21-year-old in Liverpool city centre at 1am on Saturday.

Wirral-born academy graduate George is understood to have sustained facial injuries and his brother was also hurt during the incident, which police are investigating.

“Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled that Shamal and a family member have been subjected to such a terrible ordeal,” said a Liverpool spokesman.

“As a club, we will offer Shamal and his family any support that they require.

“The matter is now in the hands of Merseyside Police and we will defer all enquiries to them. We would also urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Liverpool Football Club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so and, in the meantime, we would ask that Shamal and his family have their privacy respected.”