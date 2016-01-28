Liverpool should not fear Manchester City at Wembley, says Mignolet

Simon Mignolet has urged Liverpool not to fear Manchester City in the League Cup final next month.

After progressing past Stoke City and Everton respectively, the two teams will meet on February 28 at Wembley as the first silverware of the 2015-16 season is decided.

Mignolet, who made two crucial saves in the penalty shootout win over Stoke, is aware of the star quality at City's disposal, but does not feel Liverpool should be concerned about facing any team – as long as they are performing at their own peak level.

He told talkSPORT: "We have to look at our own job and make sure we as Liverpool are ready when it is Wembley time.

"We know Manchester City have got a very good side with lots of individual quality, but if we are at our best we don't have to worry about any opponent.

"A final is always something difficult and you have to make sure you are focused on your own job rather than your opponents."

The Belgium goalkeeper was concerned to see City's Kevin De Bruyne, an international team-mate, go down with what looked like an unpleasant knee injury in the game with Everton and hopes it will not affect his country's Euro 2016 hopes.

Mignolet added: "I saw it last night and I hope it is not too serious - something similar happened the other week with Jan Vertonghen at Tottenham also.

"We are all looking forward to the Euros and so it is niggling to see what the verdict is. Let's hope it is not too serious and that he can play sooner rather than later."

Liverpool are record eight-time winners of the League Cup, while City have won the competition three times, most recently in 2014.