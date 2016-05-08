Liverpool warn against Klopp's Basle advice

Liverpool have warned ticketless fans against travelling to Basle for the Europa League final, despite Jurgen Klopp's advice to the contrary.

St Jakob-Park will host the showpiece clash between Liverpool and Sevilla on May 18, with each club receiving just over 10,000 tickets to allocate between fans, club officials and commercial partners.

Demand for tickets will therefore far outstrip supply among supporters, and Liverpool manager Klopp made headlines on Friday when he urged Reds fans to head to Switzerland en masse regardless of whether they are able to enter the stadium.

"Basle is a wonderful stadium and wonderful city. It's worth going there even if you don't have a ticket," the Liverpool manager said.

However, Klopp's employers took a different view in a club statement released on Sunday.

"Liverpool Football Club is reminding fans who are unsuccessful in obtaining a match ticket not to travel to Basle for the Europa League final against Sevilla on May 18, 2016," the statement read.

"UEFA confirmed that Liverpool received an allocation of just 10,236 tickets for the game, which will be played at St. Jakob-Park in Switzerland.

"Following meetings with UEFA and the Local Organising Committee in Basle on Friday, LFC is strongly advising fans not to travel to Basle unless they have an official match ticket.

"Liverpool has fans all over the world and the club wants to make them aware that the surrounding infrastructure in Basle is only set up for match attendees. Transport will be restricted and all local accommodation is sold out."