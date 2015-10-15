Liverpool youngster Gomez set for surgery on ACL injury
Liverpool youngster Joe Gomez could miss the rest of the season as he faces surgery on a serious knee injury.
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool youngster Joe Gomez suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on international duty with England Under-21s.
The 18-year-old defender ruptured his right ACL in a challenge with Abat Aimbetov during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Kazakhstan at the Ricoh Arena.
Despite initial hopes that the injury might not be serious, Gomez underwent a scans upon his return to Liverpool, which confirmed he would face an operation that could mean between six to nine months on the sidelines.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League game against Tottenham, new Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "We had 'not perfect' information in terms of young Joe Gomez.
"What a wonderful young boy Gomez is. He has done his ACL. Now we have to wait. He will have surgery. This is his home.
"We have to wait for further diagnosis."
