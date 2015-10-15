Liverpool youngster Gomez set for surgery on ACL injury

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool youngster Joe Gomez suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on international duty with England Under-21s.

The 18-year-old defender ruptured his right ACL in a challenge with Abat Aimbetov during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Kazakhstan at the Ricoh Arena.

Despite initial hopes that the injury might not be serious, Gomez underwent a scans upon his return to Liverpool, which confirmed he would face an operation that could mean between six to nine months on the sidelines.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League game against Tottenham, new Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "We had 'not perfect' information in terms of young Joe Gomez.

"What a wonderful young boy Gomez is. He has done his ACL. Now we have to wait. He will have surgery. This is his home.

"We have to wait for further diagnosis."