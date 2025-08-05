Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha contract deadline looms as fans go crazy for teenager in friendly appearance

Liverpool contested back-to-back fixtures on Monday evening as Anfield played host to a pair of friendlies versus Basque club, Athletic Club.

The event saw Liverpool boss Arne Slot field two different XIs against the LaLiga side, who were beaten in both matches.

A more youthful lineup took on Athletic's own youngsters in the first encounter, which saw Liverpool run out 4-1 winners, before a pair of more familiar XIs played out a 3-2 scoreline, in which Mohamed Salah - ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of last season - opened the scoring before a Cody Gakpo brace.

Rio Ngumoha dazzles in Liverpool's friendly double-header

Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha turns 17 at the end of August (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the first match, 16-year-old youth prospect Rio Ngumoha wasted no time in announcing himself to the Anfield faithful with a run and finish from outside the box within the opening two minutes.

Ngumoha signed for Liverpool last summer while still only 15 years-old, but has made a name for himself at the Reds' AXA Training Centre over the past 12 months, such is his talent.

💥 Rio Ngumoha. The boy’s a bit special. #lfc pic.twitter.com/v4WxKPGVaKAugust 4, 2025

The 2008-born attacker made his professional debut as a starter in the FA Cup earlier this calendar year, as Liverpool saw off Accrington Stanley 4-0 at Anfield.

A former Chelsea academy star, Ngumoha turns 17 later this month, which will almost certainly yield the offer of a first professional contract from Liverpool.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, “Liverpool are preparing a new contract proposal for Rio, with maximum relaxation, there is no pressure,” with the club wanting to “show to this kid that they trust him.”

It is not known whether the Reds plan to loan Ngumoha out this season, perhaps to an EFL club close by, or if he will remain around the first-team setup.

Rio Ngumoha is an England youth international (Image credit: Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Liverpool's transfer business has seen a number of star names arrive for big money, including Hugo Ekitike and British transfer record signing Florian Wirtz, which theoretically will see Ngumoha's minutes limited to the odd cup appearance.

However, there is no rush to fast-track the player's senior involvement with Ngumoha seemingly happy at the club given his role over the past 12 months.