Liverpool 'really serious' about signing wonderkid defender, following Community Shield loss: report

Liverpool's curtain raiser for the new season didn't exactly go to plan.

The Reds lost on penalties against Crystal Palace at Wembley in the Community Shield, after twice letting a lead slip.

New signings Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong all registered a goal contribution, while Milos Kerkez also featured, making a goal saving block in the second half.

The first half showed Liverpool at their best, with some fluid football getting fans off their feet, and Ekitike scoring an impressive goal just four minutes into the game.

However, defensively Arne Slot's side looked suspect at times, with captain Virgil van Dijk criticised on social media for both goals. In particular, the Reds appeared especially susceptible to Palace's dangerous counter-attacking.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise the Reds are reportedly looking for back up in the centre-back department - arguably their weakest in terms of depth as it stands. Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, the latter currently injured, are their only senior centre-backs following the sale of Jarrell Quansah earlier this summer.

It is now believed the recruitment team at Anfield are ready to step up their efforts to bring in an extra body, with Tuttosport relayed by FCInterNews, suggesting they are keen on bringing 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni to Merseyside.

The defender, who currently plies his trade for Parma, is the subject of Anfield interest right now, with Serie A rivals AC and Inter Milan both also looking at securing his services this summer, as per reports in Italy.

Tuttosport suggests that both clubs need to 'watch out for Liverpool' who 'are really serious about Parma's jewel.'

In FourFourTwo's view, this transfer is somewhat of a necessity for Liverpool.

Whilst Van Dijk's injury record has been fairly faultless, apart from the ACL injury he suffered in the 2020/21 season, Konate and Gomez's are far from it.

They have been heavily linked with Marc Guehi, but Crystal Palace's asking price may be too much for the Reds, but it would be significant oversight to head into the season with just three obvious centre-backs.