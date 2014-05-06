Llorente thrilled with 'spectacular' season

Llorente joined Juventus from Athletic Bilbao at the end of last season and after a somewhat sluggish start, the 29-year-old cemented himself as a regular first-team player and, with two league games remaining, has notched 15 goals.

Juventus secured their third straight Scudetto over the weekend and celebrated the title with a 1-0 triumph over Atalanta on Monday, and Llorente reflected on his first season playing outside Spain.

"It's spectacular to come here and win the Scudetto in my first season," the Spaniard told Sky Sport Italia.

"It's incredible, a dream for me, and now after such hard work we can enjoy it.

"We have many things that need to be improved but work is the right path forward. We have Antonio Conte with us and hope to do better every year."

Llorente scored just one goal before November and started just five of Juventus' opening 10 matches.

But three goals in as many games in November saw Italy - and Juventus coach Antonio Conte - take notice of Llorente and he now has 27 starts to his name.

The towering striker has developed a strong partnership with Carlos Tevez with the forward duo having scored 34 Serie A goals between them.

It has seen Juventus' other forwards, such as Mirko Vucinic, Sebastian Giovinco and Fabio Quagliarella, reduced to cameo roles.

Llorente also scored twice in the UEFA Champions League this season, while he has registered five assists across all competitions.

The Basque-born player is thrilled with his success after what he had been told to expect in Italy.

"I am truly happy, as I was always told it would not be easy in my first year in Italy," Llorente said.

"But I'm happy with the work I did for the team."