Lokomotiv call for foreign ref for Litex match

"The foreign referees officiate better in the Bulgarian championship because our players respect them," Lokomotiv's chief executive Ivo Tonev told reporters on Tuesday.

"We stand firmly behind our call for a foreigner and we'll inform the Bulgarian Football Union."

Lokomotiv visit Litex on April 18 knowing a win will increase their chances of winning the title for the first time since 1978.

Litex top the standings with 51 points from 22 matches, while second-placed Lokomotiv are on 47.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook