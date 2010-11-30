Lokomotiv Moscow sack long-serving Semin

"The board of directors has agreed to terminate his contract. We will now have to look for a new coach," Lokomotiv president Olga Smorodskaya told Russian media.

Semin became the first coaching casualty since the end of the season, his dismissal coming just two days after the big-spending railway side finished the Russian league in fifth place.

They also failed to qualify for the Europa League following a shock defeat by Swiss second division side Lausanne in August.

Semin began his third spell at the helm of Lokomotiv in May 2009, having coached them from 1986-1990 and 1991-2005 when he won two league titles and four Russian Cups.

Local media have linked the 63-year-old with Dynamo Kiev, whom he led to the Ukrainian league title in 2009 before quitting to join Lokomotiv.