Lokomotiv Plovdiv sacrifice lamb for good luck

Local media reported the lamb was killed in the district of Lauta with a priest known to be an ardent Lokomotiv supporter performing a religious rite for the team's prosperity.

The goal posts were painted with the animal's blood by players including captain Zdravko Lazarov and French keeper Florian Lucchini.

Lokomotiv, Bulgarian champions in 2004, lie fifth in the league standings with 26 points from 15 matches, 11 behind leaders Litex Lovech.