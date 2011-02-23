Lokomotiv Plovdiv sacrifice lamb for good luck
By app
SOFIA - Bulgarian club Lokomotiv Plovdiv sacrificed a lamb on their home pitch on Wednesday in the hope it will improve performances during the second half of the domestic championship.
Local media reported the lamb was killed in the district of Lauta with a priest known to be an ardent Lokomotiv supporter performing a religious rite for the team's prosperity.
The goal posts were painted with the animal's blood by players including captain Zdravko Lazarov and French keeper Florian Lucchini.
Lokomotiv, Bulgarian champions in 2004, lie fifth in the league standings with 26 points from 15 matches, 11 behind leaders Litex Lovech.
