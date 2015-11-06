Lorient's Waris given six-match ban after 'crazy' red card

Lorient forward Majeed Waris claims he just wanted to "scare" Guingamp's Jimmy Briand with the kung fu-style kick that has landed him a six-match ban.

Waris reacted furiously to a challenge from Briand that went unpunished by the match officials in Saturday's 2-2 draw.

The Ghana international violently kicked out at Briand – an offence that would usually incur a two-match suspension under Ligue de Football Professionnel rules.

But Waris' rage continued and he kicked over water bottles before storming down the tunnel.

This prolonged discontent, which the 24-year-old insists is wholly out of character, led the authorities to opt for an extended punishment.

"What happened on Saturday is strange, crazy," Waris told Ouest France.

"This is the first time in my life that I have got angry like that, on the pitch or off it. I still wonder how I could respond like that, although there were causes.

"The guy [Briand] fouls me. He was not sanctioned and I have a bad reaction to severe tackles. I should not have done it, but I had no intention of hurting him or to 'kill' him. I just wanted to scare him."

Lorient host Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday and welcome leaders Paris Saint-Germain after the international break, while Waris will not be available until the Coupe de la Ligue tie against Dijon in mid December.