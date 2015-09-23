Love has blossomed between Balotelli and Mihajlovic, reveals Galliani

Milan chief executive officer Adriano Galliani has revealed the signing of Mario Balotelli was only finalised after a secret meeting in a car between the striker and Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The 25-year-old signed at San Siro on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool and love has already blossomed with his new head coach, according to Galliani.

Balotelli scored a superb free-kick in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Udinese after being handed a first start of the new campaign by Mihajlovic, who heaped praise on him after the match.

"He is a new man, but with the same feet - still a champion," Galliani told Premium Sport.

"He scored a stunning free-kick, but above all behaved impeccably despite suffering many fouls and being admonished by opposing players without protesting ever. I congratulate that and he has to continue like this.

"I admit it, Mihajlovic and Balotelli met in Florence the night before the game against Fiorentina in a parking lot, in a car with tinted windows. It was like a scene from spy story.

"A love blossomed between the two. Sinisa offered guarantees for Mario, so he returned.

"I am glad I had the insight to bring Mario to Milan, but he would not have been able to come without the immediate endorsement of president [Silvio] Berlusconi and Sinisa."

Balotelli's first spell at Milan prior to his unsuccessful move to Anfield saw him score 30 goals in 54 games over one and a half seasons.