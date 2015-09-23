Love has blossomed between Balotelli and Mihajlovic, reveals Galliani
Adriano Galliani has discussed how he signed Mario Balotelli and revealed the striker's close bond with new head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.
Milan chief executive officer Adriano Galliani has revealed the signing of Mario Balotelli was only finalised after a secret meeting in a car between the striker and Sinisa Mihajlovic.
The 25-year-old signed at San Siro on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool and love has already blossomed with his new head coach, according to Galliani.
Balotelli scored a superb free-kick in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Udinese after being handed a first start of the new campaign by Mihajlovic, who heaped praise on him after the match.
"He is a new man, but with the same feet - still a champion," Galliani told Premium Sport.
"He scored a stunning free-kick, but above all behaved impeccably despite suffering many fouls and being admonished by opposing players without protesting ever. I congratulate that and he has to continue like this.
"I admit it, Mihajlovic and Balotelli met in Florence the night before the game against Fiorentina in a parking lot, in a car with tinted windows. It was like a scene from spy story.
"A love blossomed between the two. Sinisa offered guarantees for Mario, so he returned.
"I am glad I had the insight to bring Mario to Milan, but he would not have been able to come without the immediate endorsement of president [Silvio] Berlusconi and Sinisa."
Balotelli's first spell at Milan prior to his unsuccessful move to Anfield saw him score 30 goals in 54 games over one and a half seasons.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.