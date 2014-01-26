Lowe in awe of Western Sydney Wanderers

The Glory were torn apart by a Wanderers side with a huge point to prove after three losses from their previous four games, going down 3-1 at Pirtek Stadium.

While Perth's results have improved in recent weeks since Lowe took over from the sacked Alistair Edwards, the forthright Glory coach knows they still have plenty of room for improvement.

And the Wanderers are the prime example of what Lowe wants to achieve with his side.

"I thought the Wanderers were quicker, stronger, faster and picked up every first ball, dominated the tempo and dictated the game," the Glory boss said.

"We've got to aspire to get to that level.

"It should have been over at halftime at 2-0. They were good value, it should have been more.

"(Goalkeeper Danny Vukovic) was outstanding, he kept us in it."

Asked if there was anything he could do in the short-term to lift the side, Lowe joked: "Pray.

"But look, how many (sides) have come here and won? One or two? It's not as though we're in the minority getting a bit of a pasting.

"It's a great atmosphere here, they've got some excellent players and their coach is top notch. It's not exactly an easy place to come.

"I don't think many teams will come here and boss the game.

"Shinji Ono in the first half was a different class, he drifted all over and bossed the game and we couldn't cope with that."

Perth trailed 2-0 at the break but gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Shane Smeltz, the A-League's all-time leading scorer, struck 10 minutes into the second half – his 76th goal in the history of the competition.

Lowe felt the goal had the home side "rocking" until referee Strebre Delovski awarded the Wanderers a soft penalty for a clumsy challenge by youngster Riley Woodcock on Shannon Cole.

But the Perth boss insists his side need to move on quickly, with a crunch clash against a wounded Melbourne Victory at nib Stadium on Friday night.